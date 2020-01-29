According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) report, on Monday, Jan. 27, at approximately 8:51 a.m., CCSO Deputies responded to milepost 11 on Grangemont Road for a report of a log truck versus car accident. According to the report, an empty 2011 Western Star log truck, owned by Mangum Trucking of Orofino, and operated by Duane E. Downing, 72, of Pierce, collided with a loaded 1996 Kenworth log truck, owned by Finke Logging of Orofino, and operated by Donald J. Billeter, 54, of Hamilton, MT. The truck operated by Downing then slid across the roadway and collided with a 2009 Toyota RAV 4 owned and operated by Michelle S. Griffith, 37, of Pierce, shoving it off of the west side of the roadway. Griffith was the only occupant in her vehicle and was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
