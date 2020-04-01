The Clearwater Tribune received a call from Dominic Pomponio, manager and flight nurse with Life Flight Network, to take a moment to recognize another random act of kindness within our community.
Like many other medical providers around the country, Life Flight personnel have also faced a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) to use as they transport suspected or unknown COVID 19 patients.
When local veterinarian, Dr. Duane Wolverton learned of the situation, he stepped forward to donate gloves, masks and gowns to protect flight crews until additional supplies are available. Just another reason to love our community!
(0) comments
