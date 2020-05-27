Local Orofino Junior/Senior High School student Casey Burke is swinging for the green, the golf green that is, in an effort to support the VFW Post #3296 and the Veterans they serve.
Casey will be a senior at Orofino Junior Senior High School this fall. Over the last year she has been working on her senior project, a fundraiser benefitting the Orofino VFW Post #3296. She chose the VFW after seeing firsthand the services they provide for the veterans and their families in our community.
Casey has many family members and friends who have served and after seeing the support that the VFW provided not only the veterans, but their entire families, this left a lasting impact on Casey. She has always had such respect and admiration for our servicemen and women.
Casey had the wonderful opportunity a few years ago to go to our nation’s capital and see many of our nation’s memorials and Arlington Cemetery. Casey said that “seeing the great sacrifice that so many have given for this county just made me want to do more for our Veterans”.
When Casey began to work on a senior project, she knew there was only one thing she wanted to do. After meeting with members from the Orofino VFW Post #3296 and hearing the needs their organization has, she knew this is what she wanted to do.
Therefore, Casey is swinging for the golf green in a one-day golf tournament to support the VFW and she would like to invite everyone to join her. The event will be held May 30, 2020 at the Beautiful Orofino Golf & Country Club beginning at 8 a.m.
Casey would like to invite everyone to come join her to support our local VFW and the Veterans they serve in our community. Casey’s efforts have been challenged with the recent current events of the pandemic; therefore she has had to be a little creative with meeting her goals for this event. She wants to assure everyone that she understands the struggles that our local economy and businesses are going through at this difficult time.
Due to this, Casey is hoping that you will support not only her event, but our local businesses through purchasing gift certificates, products etc. that will bring money to these struggling businesses and can be donated to her event to help her reach her goals.
Casey knows this is a challenging time for all of us and hopes that by working together we can still make this fundraiser a success for our VFW and the Veterans they serve.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble with dinner and an auction following. All level of golfers are welcome, and if you are not a golfer and would like to show your support, you can come for dinner and the auction after the golf. If you would like, donations are also being accepted for the auction and all donations are appreciated “nothing is too small”. If you would like more information on Casey’s senior project “Taking a Swing to Support Our Veterans” or how to support this event, you can contact her at morgan8203@gmail.com.
If you would like more information about the golf tournament or how to sign up, you can also contact Casey at 208-827-6883 or the Orofino Golf & Country Club at 208-476-3117. Casey hopes to see you all there and wants to thank everyone for all the support and would like to send a special thank you to all our service men and women!
