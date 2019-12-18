Organizers would like to thank everyone who was involved with the Live Nativity this year. There are so many behind-the-scenes people that made it a success, it would be impossible to thank them all individually here. A huge thank you to the community who stopped by to view the Live Nativity on Friday, Dec. 6. May we always keep the spirit of Christ’s birth in our hearts during this Christmas time and throughout the year.
