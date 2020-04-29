The schools may be dark and empty, but that doesn’t mean that nothing is happening. OJSHS’s drama department is busy making good use of a generous grant from the Nez Perce Tribe Local Education Fund. The school is fortunate to have an in-house theater, but the lights have not been upgraded since their installation during the building of the school in the late 1960s. The Nez Perce Tribe granted $6,000 to be matched by remaining funds from the recent Community Concert program and some Joint District 171 funds. Working together with the school district’s technology director, Russel Miles, and Moonlight Productions out of Lewiston, new lights have been installed in the theater.
The experts have worked together to design an up-to-date lighting system that utilizes energy-saving LED lights with color-changing capabilities and spotlights. These will be integrated with the existing Fresnel lanterns and floodlights. All of the lights will be controlled by a lighting control board. The new system will be a boon to the drama troupe as well as chorus, band, and all of the many student and community groups that utilize the stage.
The grant also funded some hanging microphones, other sound equipment, and drama materials that will enhance the performance capabilities of this shared space for years to come. To finish it off, head secretary Cheryl Jones has coordinated the cleaning of the stage curtains. When school reconvenes, the stage will be ready to shine!
This current closure of schools due to Covid-19 has indeed disrupted all of our lives. Thankfully, Maniacs don’t give up. We continue to plan and work for a better future. When the schools reopen, look for a well-lit celebration on the OJSHS stage.
