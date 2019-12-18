Sometime between Thursday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 16 someone helped themselves to the catalytic converter of the Lifeline Food Pantry truck, sawing it neatly off at both ends.
Whoever you are, you have vandalized the truck which is needed for acquisition of 4000 pounds of food per week to supply 250 families in our area.
The cost of repairs will have to be procured from the very needed funding that comes in to meet the needs of the people we serve. We are volunteers, earning nothing, and all funding goes to the work itself for the supplying of food. You have hindered this seriously and in winter time when this truck is much needed to help families.
If anyone has any information concerning this theft please contact the Orofino Police Department at 208-476-5551.
