My mother’s words keep echoing in my head even more lately, “There’s a lot of heartache in this old world.” This was something she would say frequently.
With the unrest, sadness, anger, uncertainty, the list could go on and on to describe the current times, that are so prevalent right now, I think almost constantly about the heartache that we are living through. I don’t know the answers to the troubles out there, I wouldn’t even attempt to fake like I had a semblance of an idea how to begin to fix the current situations.
I am so very thankful for the community I live in. If nature brings your burdened heart solace, you won’t find any area more beautiful than right here. If kindness and a sense of community are what make you feel secure, we live in the best place in the world.
My mother knew firsthand about heartache, losing her baby brother to a tragic accident when she was 12.
I wish I would have been more understanding to her anxieties, I now realize much of them came from this heartbreak. It left a much larger scar on her heart than she ever let on to.
Tragedy has struck our community, too. I am heartbroken for the family, and for the friends and classmates, of those touched by this tremendous loss.
Once again, the community will wrap their collective arms around those suffering, and attempt to hold them up when their own emotional legs can’t carry them.
An account has been established at LCCU to help the family, P.O. Box 1173, Orofino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.