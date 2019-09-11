Preparation begins early each year. So much takes place behind the scenes to bring such an event to fruition. We begin with a salute to the many volunteers between Orofino Celebrations Inc., (OCI) and the Fair Board who have dedicated hours and hours which are often unacknowledged. It is largely due to their efforts and dedication that the tradition of the Clearwater County Fair lives on.
This year’s fair and logging show marks the 72nd consecutive year and will be celebrated Sept. 12 through Sept. 15, with the theme of “Boots, Jeans, and Clearwater Dreams”.
The barn and the fair exhibit building have once again received a rigorous cleaning and are ready and waiting for one of the biggest events of the county. Excitement builds as children of all ages of the community watch the trailers with the amusement rides arrive to begin setting up at the park. Over the next few days, vendors will follow, filling spaces and the air with irresistible scents of all our favorite fair foods.
Exhibit building and barn hours
County-wide, participants of 4H have been working diligently throughout the year to complete their projects. On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the exhibit building will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for setting up exhibits and checking in entries. The barn will be open from 4:30 to 7 p.m that evening for poultry and livestock.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, the barn will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. and the exhibit building open from noon to 8 p.m. The exhibit building will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon that morning for 4-H judging.
Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14, the barn is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Open Class judging takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
In case you weren’t able to visit on Friday or Saturday, the barn is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the exhibit building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Please check page 3 of the fair program for dates and times to pick up entries and dissemble booths.
OCI Lumberjack Days
For those thrill seekers and ride enthusiasts, Northstar Amusement Carnival starts at noon on Thursday and continues throughout the weekend.
Friday of the fair is always a favorite! Be sure to catch the Children’s Parade at noon, and the 4-H Awards Program and 4-H Style Revue at the Orofino Junior Senior High School at 7 p.m. Our support means everything and is as easy as showing up!
Sept. 13 and 14 are big days! Wake up early and enjoy a hearty breakfast prepared by the Orofino Volunteer Firemen’s Department, served from 6 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, and 7 to 10 a.m. on Sunday.
After breakfast Saturday morning, is the Big OCI Parade at 10 a.m., with Grand Marshals Paul and Lee Pippenger. Watch for the lovely young women representing OCI Court of Royalty to include Queen Kennedy Howell, Princess Samantha Leidheiser, Princess Stephanie Melton and Princess Emily Nelson.
The OCI Auction begins at 12:30 p.m. in the arena area and the 4-H Livestock Auction at 3 p.m. in the fair barn.
The Truck Driving contest takes place at 4 p.m. at the DEBCO storage yard area. Just be sure to get back to the City Park arena in time for the Horse Pulling contest at 6:30 p.m.
Logging contestants are asked to sign in at 8 a.m. Sunday morning, with the show beginning at 10 a.m. Orofino’s logging show is one of the last few admission free events around.
Trophies this year were designed and created by James Randall, with Axe and Lathe Woodworks of Spokane Valley. Both James and his wife Meredith attended Orofino schools and graduated from OHS in 2004.
