The National Park Service (NPS) has selected Laura Law as the new chief of interpretation and education for Nez Perce National Historical Park, Whitman Mission National Historic Site and Big Hole National Battlefield.
Laura Law has been the education specialist at Glacier National Park since 2005. She has a master’s degree in science education and an undergraduate degree in natural resources with a focus on urban geography and native plant restoration. Before coming to Glacier, Laura taught middle school science in south Florida. In addition to Glacier National Park, Laura has worked for the NPS for over 28 years at sites that include the Alaska Public Lands Information Center, Olympic National Park, and Everglades National Park. She also worked seasonally for the U.S. Forest Service as a wilderness kayaking ranger in southeast Alaska and for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assisting with native plant restoration in Texas.
“Laura’s experience and success in interpretation, educational outreach, and tribal partnerships will serve our parks, the public and partners well,” said Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “We are excited to add Laura to our team and share her energy and expertise with our surrounding communities.”
Laura will join the parks in February 2020.
Established by an act of Congress in 1965, the Nez Perce National Historical Park focuses on a people who live in a landscape that ancestors called home. The story of the Nez Perce is told through thirty-eight sites scattered across four states - Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. The National Park Service administers nine of these sites.
Big Hole National Battlefield was established 1910 and designated a national monument in 1939 to commemorate the battle fought as a part of the Nez Perce Flight of 1877. Although a separate unit of the National Park Service, Big Hole National Battlefield is considered one of Nez Perce National Historical Park’s sites.
Whitman Mission was established by law in 1936. The site tells the history and impact early 19th-century Christian missions had in the Pacific Northwest. The mission grounds and Whitman Memorial are located in Walla Walla, Wash.
About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 419 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at www.nps.gov, on Facebook www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice, Twitter www.twitter.com/natlparkservice, and YouTube www.youtube.com/nationalparkservice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.