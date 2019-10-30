The Holidays are fast approaching once again, and the community of Orofino is rolling up their sleeves to make it a memorable and happy one for all. It’s time for the 9th annual KLER Stuff the Bus. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, air staff from KLER Radio along with members of Orofino High Schools Key Club will jump on the big yellow bus and ask for help from the good people of the Clearwater to fill it with non-perishable foods for donation to our three local food banks. Working to end hunger, KLER Radio manager Jeff Jones said it takes many hands to help gather food to fill the shelves of St. Theresa’s Catholic Charities Food Bank, the Seventh Day Adventist pantry and Lifeline food bank. This year, the two credit unions in Orofino have said they would like to participate in having the bus at their businesses as a donation point. LCCU on Johnson Avenue and P1FCU on Michigan will have the bus at their locations on Friday, Nov. 15 and then the following day Saturday, Nov. 16, Orofino Marketplace and Barneys Harvest Foods are drop off locations. Of course, along with non-perishable items, monetary donations are welcomed. All dollars are used to purchase gift certificates at Orofino’s two grocery stores and then divvied up to the food banks. Please be on the lookout for the bus, the Key club members and KLER staff as they work to make the coming holidays just a little brighter for our Orofino residents.
