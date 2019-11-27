It’s the holidays! Thanksgiving, Christmas right around the corner and a bright shining new year is a handful of days away.
Families everywhere along the Clearwater will plan special meals to entertain loved ones and friends. Cooking in the kitchen will be a little easier for many now that our three area food banks have shelves and freezers filled in part due to the efforts of last week’s KLER Stuff the Bus.
The good people of Orofino helped our air staff and members of the Kiwanis Key Club from Orofino High School stuff a 36 passenger bus with non-perishable foods, frozen turkeys and chickens.
Five thousand-four hundred pounds of foods were collected from our drop off sites at LCCU and P1FCU Credit Unions, Orofino Marketplace and Barney’s Harvest Foods. Generous people would open their wallets and drop singles, fives, tens, twenties, fifties, and one-hundred dollar bills into the cash donation box. Our Key Club kids then walked with grocery carts in hand through the isles of our local grocery stores and purchased items they felt might be missing from our bus to fill in.
After two days of collections, the bus made its way to the Seventh Day Adventist Church food pantry, St. Theresa’s Catholic Charities pantry and then Lifeline Food Bank. Each location our team was met with high praise for our efforts to help them feed those less fortunate.
Orofino remains by far one of the most generous communities anyone could live in. To those who gave, the staff of KLER wishes to say thank you. It does our heart good to know that the holidays will be that much brighter for those families who might otherwise struggle to put food on the table. Happy Thanksgiving.
