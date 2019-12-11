The “King of the Hill Wellness Challenge” began in 2016 as a friendly competition for health/wellness between State Hospital North (SHN) and Clearwater Valley Hospital (CVH) and Clinic.
In 2018 CVH added St. Maries Clinic (SMC) and Hospital to their team and School District 171 joined the fun. The yearly competitions have been close with SHN winning the first 3 years. Yes, go SHN.
This year CVH/SMH became very organized and very focused on health and wellness. They blew SHN and the School District away. They took the points lead early in the year and just kept extending their lead with each wellness challenge. Their hard work has paid off and they will get to display the Golden Chalice that was created by Todd Hurt, Administrator of SHN, in their facility for the year of 2020 and the bragging rights that they are the King of the Hill Wellness Champions. Congratulations CVH/SMH.
The individual challenge competition which was new for 2019 was won by Dr. Ann Lima. She will receive the King of the Hill Champions Belt to display for a year. If she is wearing it during your doctor’s appointments you can ask her what it takes to be a Wellness Champion.
The “King of Hill Challenge” is open to more organizations and individuals in the community. We are looking for more competitors for 2020. This Challenge’s goals of course are to ultimately bring a higher level of Wellness to Orofino and the surrounding area. The total number of points for the full year Challenge will determine the winners. The Winner of the team competitions will receive the “Golden Chalice” for the year of 2021 to display proudly at their work. There will be an individual challenge also and you can compete on a team and chase the individual title at the same time. The ultimate individual will have the “Champion Belt” to display on their work desk or trophy case at home for a year.
There will be two categories for teams; Traditional & Team of 5. The traditional is for larger organizations. If you have a business or organization with over 20 employees this is for you. If you have a smaller organization or want to put together a team of 5 participants then go for it for the second category.
The following are the challenges for the year:
January/February- “1,000 Minute Club Challenge” This challenge encourages everyone to be physically active for 1,000 minutes during a six-week time period (any kind of physical activity: walking, lifting weights, playing a sport, cutting wood, swimming, as long as it follows the recommendations from the American Heart Association which recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise a week or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise a week and/or combination of both. And moderate to high intensity muscle strengthening activities at least 2 days per week for additional health benefits. For more information visit AHA on line) to kick off the year. 10 points will be awarded for each competitor that accomplishes a 1,000 minutes, 20 points for 2000 minutes and 30 for 3,000 minutes, and 50 points will be awarded the team with the most minutes.
This competition will start Monday, Jan. 13 and end Sunday, Feb. 23.
March- “Drink 8 to Hydrate” For the month of March drink 64 ounces of water through drinking 8 ounce glasses of water 8 times or 8x8 a day. Each day you drink the recommended 64 ounces of water you will gain a point with the opportunity to gain 31 points by the end of the month.
April- “The Vegetable Challenge” For the month of April eat the daily recommendation for vegetables. Please see the choosemyplate.gov for your specific recommendation for age and gender. Each day you eat the recommendation you will gain a point with the opportunity to gain 31 points by the end of the month.
May- “The Fruit Challenge” For the month of May eat the daily recommendation for fruits. Please see the choosemyplate.gov for your specific recommendation for age and gender. Each day you eat the recommendation you will gain a point with the opportunity to gain 31 points by the end of the month.
June- “The Dam Race” 10 points will be awarded for each participant in the race. 50 points will be awarded for the team that has the first 5 participants across the finish line.
July/August - “5 mile Hike 5 times Challenge” Though this is a July/August challenge you can start hiking as soon as the snow leaves and count them. This could give you a few months ahead while it is still cool to complete the challenge. Take a hike at 5 different trails that are 5 miles and gain 5 points for each hike and additional 20 points if you hike all of them.
September- “The Logger’s Day Race” 10 points will be awarded for each participant in the race. 50 points will be awarded for the team that has the first 5 participants across the finish line.
October- “Social Health Month” Did you know that lack of social connection is considered a greater predictor of health than obesity, smoking, and high blood pressure?! Our physical, mental, and emotional well-being are all supported when we prioritize positive social connections. In fact, people with strong social connections live longer, happier, and healthier lives than those without a support system.
*Tell 20 people why you appreciate them.
*Do something special for your significant other or a close friend.
*Attend a yoga, fitness, arts & craft class, or religious center and meet someone new that shares your interests.
*Be an active listener in a minimum of one conversation a day- It requires that the listener fully concentrate, understand, respond and then remember what is being said.
10 points for each completed challenge and 20 extra for completing them all for a total of 60 points.
November/December- “Project Zero” This end of the year challenge encourages participants to maintain their weight that they have achieved through the year’s challenges during the holiday season. There will be weigh-ins the last week of October and they need to be completed before October 31. The completion ends with weigh-ins the first week of 2020 and completed by Tuesday, January 7. Each participant will receive 20 points for completing the Project zero weight gain and the team with the most completed zeros will receive 50 point.
If are an organization, please designate a lead person, Julie Kessinger, is the team rep for School district 171, and Angel Shubert and Christine Korbel are the reps for CH/SMH and they have done a great job, or you are an individual that wishes to put together a team or compete by yourself please contact Todd Robinson, at SHN, at 208 476-8111 or Todd.Robinson@dhw.idaho.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.