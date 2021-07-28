The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has identified all three individuals involved in the Monday, July 19 shooting in Kamiah. At the time of the incident, all three were residents of the motel where the shooting occurred. While the investigation is ongoing, the incident is being investigated as a murder – suicide. Witnesses say the suspect took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound upon the arrival of sheriff’s deputies. Moments before, witnesses say, the suspect fired shots into a parked vehicle belonging to one of the victims, and shot and killed the two victims in or near the rooms where they were staying.
“We appreciate the cooperation of witnesses and others who are helping us piece together what happened. This incident is exceptionally tragic for all involved. Our prayers go out to those impacted,” said Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis.
In cooperation with the Lewis County Coroner’s Office, the victims of Monday’s shooting are identified as, Maden McAnear, age 31 and Chip Brooks, age 57.
The suspect has been identified as Ronald Port, age 71.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Idaho State Police, the Nezperce, and Idaho County Coroners and Kamiah Fire-Rescue in an ongoing investigation.
