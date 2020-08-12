It is with great pride to announce Bev Bailey as this year’s Grand Marshal to lead the festivities for the 2020 Wild Weippe Rodeo to be held Aug. 15 and 16.
Bev is a lifelong resident of the community and shared that she was first introduced to the rodeo by her great uncle. She explained that her dad wasn’t interested in horses, but Great Uncle Leslie “Tuff” Smolinski would invite her to ride with them to attend many of the area rodeos.
When she was a little older, Bev remembers arriving at the grounds early to help in the cook shack with the prep work needed to help feed the hungry crowds throughout the weekend.
Those experiences would spark an enthusiasm to last a lifetime. Bev confirms she’s an avid rodeo follower and has traveled to the national rodeo finals and the Calgary Stampede just to mention a few. “I guess I’ve just always had a passion for horses and rodeo.”
In the past, Bev volunteered with the Timberline High School Rodeo and helps with the Junior Rodeo which has evolved now. “I’ve always enjoyed helping the kids.”
When asked if she rode or participated in the rodeo, Bev said she entered the novice barrel racing competition in the early 80’s and won. Primarily, she prefers to enjoy from the spectator’s seat,
Bev and Barry Bailey have been married for 48 years. They are happy to have daughter Kim, son-in-law, Toby Cox and grandson, Connor live close by. In 1990, the year she graduated from Timberline High School, Kim qualified to attend the National High School Rodeo finals for barrel racing in Shawnee, OK.
Bev has been the owner of Creative Gifts for 22 years. The shop also offers screen printing and embroidery which has served the community well.
Community involvement
Bev is cofounder of the Timberline All School Reunion which began in 2000 and will be held every five years.
In 2000, Bev was instrumental in the beginning of the Timberline Alumni Scholarship Fund. The Alumni gives two scholarships each year, through donations and selling Spartan apparel.
Bev was a 4-H leader in the community for 15 years, and has helped with the “Retreat to Weippe” for the past 20 years.
Ken Hengen, President of the Weippe Rodeo Board said “Bev has been doing our rodeo shirts now for several years. She not only orders, but she actually does the design work and screen prints the design onto the shirt. She also helps sell them at the local businesses, to include the Weippe Farmers Market and helps keep inventory as well.
“Bev is our BIGGEST supporter for getting our Sponsors! She has a knack for that and with the help of a few friends of hers and the rodeo she is able to get many large donations. That is the MAIN reason the rodeo has been able to keep going the last few years. Without the sponsors we would have been done five years ago.”
“I’m so humbled with the honor of being asked to be Grand Marshal for 2020,” shared Bev. “I am happy to have been a part in keeping this tradition alive and hope to see it continue for generations to come.”
Come and share the excitement waiting at the 2020 Wild Weippe Rodeo!
