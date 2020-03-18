The Orofino/Pierce Gun Club closed up the Camas Prairie 10 Week Shoot with a perfect score of 75 but could not take the season title from the club at Wallace/Kellogg which also fired a perfect score. The club made a strong run at the shooters from up north but could not overcome the half bird lead of the Wallace/Kellogg club.
However, the Junior team from Orofino/Pierce ran away with the Junior title, which they led all season long, and finished with a commanding 23 bird lead over the second place Junior Club from Troy/Deary. The Club was prepared to send a team of five Junior shooters to the final event of the year (Camas Prairie Registered Shoot), however the threat of the Coronavirus has made it necessary to postpone the shoot.
The Junior Team selected to represent the Orofino/Pierce Gun Club was: Alex Powers, Kamryn Turcott, Bruce Bradley, Brayden Turcott, and Johnathan Wicks. It was a highlight to watch these young shooters grow in their shooting skills all year.
The club also has a few shooters representing them in the Camas Prairie All-Star Team.
Amy Powers will represent the club in the Ladies Division but will have to win her spot in a shoot off.
Also, Juniors Brayden Turcott and Bruce Bradley will be in the shoot off for the final three spots on the Junior All-Star team.
Eric Freeth finished the year as the clubs high over-all shooter hitting 713 birds out of 800 in singles, handicap, and doubles.
Sundays Results
25- Bruce Bradley, Tom Martress, Levi Bradley, Dave Powers, Jack Kelly, and Doug Philpot; 24- Steven Bradbury, Brayden Turcott, Eric Freeth, Amy Powers, and Sonny Lage; 23- Bob Zinn, Johnathan Wicks, and John Larson.
Ladies
Amy Powers 24, Donita Powers 21, and Kamryn Turcott 17
Juniors
Bruce Bradley 25, Steven Bradbury and Brayden Turcott 24, Johnathan Wicks 23, Alex Powers and Clayton Larsen 20, and Kamryn Turcott 17
Handicap
24- Brayden Turcott and Clayton Larsen; 23- Bruce Bradley, Jeff Wicks, Eric Freeth, Mike Clay, and Mike Powers
22- Johnathan Wicks.
Doubles
Bruce Bradley 45, Rip Remen 44, John Larson 43, Jim Nasados and Eric Freeth 41, and Joe Eichert, Jeff Wicks, and Levi Bradley 40.
Class Winners
A Class- Dave Powers; B Class- Robert Zinn; C Class- Brayden Turcott; D Class- Jim Nasados; Ladies- Amy Powers; Juniors- Alex Powers; Sub Juniors- Bruce Bradley; Handicap Winner- Dave Powers; and Handicap Runner-Up- Bruce Bradley.
Doubles
A Winner Eric Freeth; B Winner- Robert Zinn and High Over-All; Eric Freeth 713/800.
