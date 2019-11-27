It was with happy anticipation that a check for $1,100 was received a few days ago from the Facebook program for nonprofits called “NetworkforGood”.
This came about when Jo was asked if she would like to raise funds in honor of her 83rd birthday for the Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL) Foundation’s expansion program. Jo decided to try it with a goal of $300, and the day it was launched, two days before her birthday, her son, Scott, in Ohio, promptly pledged the entire amount as a birthday surprise.
The campaign continued though, and when the time was up, it was astounding to learn that friends and family had pledged $1,100! It took a while but the full check arrived, which Jo took right in to be deposited to Phase 4 of the library project.
(Readers can find the weekly totals raised as money comes in.) End of year donations, which receive an additional tax credit from Idaho, are especially attractive for our taxpayers.
Checks are to be made out to the CMPL Foundation and delivered to the library or mailed to 139 High Country Lane, Ahsahka, ID 83520.
