“I’ve pretty much been on a horse since before I could walk,” explains Shelby Bird. She is this year’s Wild Weippe Rodeo Queen, who will begin her senior year at Timberline High School in the fall.
“My mom was a barrel racer and the 1995 Walla Walla Rodeo Queen. My dad rodeoed and grew up on the farm running cattle. Shelby’s parents are Mike and Katie Bird of Weippe.
“Jade is the horse I’ll be riding. My grandparents, Howard and Joyce Bird of Orofino, gave him to me nine years ago, and I guess you could say we’ve pretty much grown up together.
“We’re about the same age, he’s six months older than I. He’s 18, born in the spring of 2001 and I was born in the fall of 2001. He’s taught me a lot, and in the beginning he was really a handful, but I figured it out and now we’re best friends.
I began with trailriding and then my grandparents introduced me to showing horses, and that’s when they gave me Jade. We showed for a little bit, but it wasn’t really his forte. He got a little cranky about it, but he taught me a lot of what I know today and we’ve become good partners.
Shelby tells me Jade’s a Section B Welsh Pony, and stands at 13.1 hands, which is quite a bit shorter than most of the horses out there.
“I’ve always wanted to try out for Rodeo Queen, to follow in my mother’s footsteps – that would be cool! But when I thought about it I held back, thinking of Jade’s size. Whenever I had attended the rodeo, all of the queens had the big horses – beautiful horses to race around the arena. At that time I didn’t know Jade could run like he could. I thought I needed a big horse.
“Then, a family friend from Walla Walla had a black horse they no longer wanted, for a bit I had considered using her for my rodeo horse. I worked with her and realized it wasn’t going to work. She couldn’t run and there was no way I would have her ready in time for this year.
Shelby’s mom encouraged her to just try Jade, “Don’t let his size fool you, he’s spirited, has real personality and totally loves to perform.”
“Last year we were practicing for the grand entry into the arena. The first time I let him race around the arena, everyone’s jaw dropped. He amazed us all, and literally lay sideways as he rounded the arena so that my toes almost touched the ground. When the crowd roared, his ears stood up and his head raised high. It’s almost as if he knew all that cheering was for him.
After thinking about it a bit more Shelby knew her Mom was right. “I went for it and it was the best decision I’ve ever made. I’m so glad to be doing something we both love. It’s a great partnership!”
When it comes to mentors, Shelby lists her grandparents Howard and Joyce Bird who gave her the incredible Jade. She thanked her parents because they were the ones who taught her to ride. “They helped me with so many different aspects and had so many different skills to share.”
She added her mom’s parents, Margo and Evan Anderson, who were also supportive and great teachers. Margo was also a barrel racer in her youth. “Whenever we were working in the arena at my house,” adds Shelby, “she would come down to help me. She also taught me to ride English, so I could learn to read the horse a little better.
Like many other senior students, Shelby has been making plans following graduation from high school. She hopes to pursue the field of Forensic Accounting, either at Eastern Washington University or the University of Idaho. “I hope one day to work with the FBI. That would be pretty exciting!”
Shelby invites all of Weippe and neighboring communities to join her for an action packed weekend at the Wild Weippe Rodeo, Aug. 17 and 18.
