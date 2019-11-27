Idaho State Police (ISP) Detective Jeff Talbott reports that the agency continues to seek help from the public in locating Michael Murphy, of Lapwai. He was last seen at the Palouse Mall in Moscow on or about Feb. 24, 2018.
Detective Talbott says that there is an ongoing investigation into the case, and that anyone with information is asked to call him or Detective Joe Lake at (208) 750-9350.
