Jon Isbelle was sworn in as the newest Orofino City Council member Tuesday evening during the group’s regular meeting.
A council position became open when Ryan Smathers transitioned from mayor to city administrator and Sean Simmons went from being a council member to the position of mayor. In the last city election, Isbelle had the next highest number of votes for a council position.
Discussion of the budget for the fiscal year that will begin Oct. 1 is in preliminary stages. At this point the total is $6,065.15. However, it is an evolving situation and will not be finalized until it is approved by the council. During the meeting the department heads gave a brief overview of their individual budgets.
Scott Taylor of Presnell and Gage gave a report on the recent city audit. He said the council see the flow at their meetings through out the year and there is nothing remarkable.
Clearwater County Economic Development (CCED) Chair Joe Pippenger came seeking the continuing support of the city for the organization. The council approved $10,000, the amount they have contributed in the past. Pippenger said they are in process of contacting the governmental agencies at this point.
CCED Director Christine St. Germaine gave an update on the expansion at the Orofino Business Center. Original cost estimates did not include enough for moving an interior wall, but with unanticipated changes in the actual construction, there is $21,000 remaining in the available funds. With a GEM grant and an additional $4,000 from the city, they would be able to do that construction. Approval was given for the additional $4,000 to go with the $21,000.
Smathers said that due to COVID-19, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opted to pay the match for projects at the airport. Generally, there has to be a match from the state and the city.
Treasurer Donna Wilson is working on an update to the salary schedule for the Police Department. The current one has been used since the early 1980s. They are hoping that the update will help to keep the staff they have as well as be more attractive when it is time to hire new officers.
Fire Chief Jon Hoyt reported they have received a grant for $8,500 and will use it for seven new AEDs to be put on the fire engines. They have purchased CDs to teach CPR and will start with city staff.
Burning season in the city ended May 31.
