According to a report from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton M. Farnsworth Sr, 27, of Orofino, has been charged with battery on certain law enforcement personnel, aggravated assault by use of a deadly weapon, attempted escape and persistent violator following an attack on a Clearwater County Jail Detention Deputy that occurred Monday, July 10 at the Clearwater County Jail.
Farnsworth, who was an inmate at the jail at the time of the attack, caused injuries to the deputy’s head and body. The deputy was transported by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital with serious injuries but was able to be released from the hospital later the same day.
