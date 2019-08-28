According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Ofice report, on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at about 5:39 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputies, Rescue 3 and Clearwater Valley Ambulance crews responded to the area 1129 View Point Road, Ahsahka, for a report of a motorcycle accident. The motorcycle was driven by Roger L. Peltier of Clarkston, WA. According to the report. Peltier was driving north on View Point Road when he appeared to have entered a turn too fast and crashed. Peltier was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital with serious injury’s and later Life Flighted to Kootenai Medical in Coeur d’Alene.
Most Popular
Articles
- Single vehicle fatality crash on Bryden Canyon Road
- Lumberjack Days merchandise is here!
- Driver in fatal crash charged with felony manslaughter
- Jeanine Cook, 78, Orofino
- Lynette Dobson, 43, Orofino
- Sonny Hairston, 72, Peck
- Dean Alden Brandt, 87, Orofino
- Fatal crash involves Orofino man
- Injury motorcycle accident
- Janice Ann Bonner, 65, Orofino
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.