According to an Idaho State Police report, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at approximately 4:38 p.m. an injury crash occurred on US Highway 12 at milepost 16, 14 miles east of Lewiston.
A 2008 Ford F350 pickup driven by Levi T. Bowman Jr., 73, of Cove, OR was traveling westbound when he crossed left of center and struck a white 2004 Dodge R2500 pickup driven by Robert L. Meisner, 50, of Lenore.
Bowman and his passenger, Candace G. Bowman, 73, of Cove, were transported by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Medical Center.
Meisner was not injured. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.