According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, on May 19, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Bruce’s Eddy and the West Ridge Trail for a report of Malicious Injury to Property. Sometime between May 5 and May 19 somebody had driven a 850 Case dozer from the intersection of the West Ridge Trail and the Q-Road where the road drops down to the reservoir to the location where the logs are being salvaged from the reservoir.
The unknown suspect drove the dozer down the Q-Road for approximately 200 yards uprooting small trees then back up the road uprooting trees; the dozer eventually rolled sideways down a steep embankment for approximately 200 feet. It is unknown what the damage to the dozer is until it is removed from the hillside.
The owner of the dozer, Chris Boyd, 58, from Palouse WA, is a small business owner and the cost of the removal will be very expensive which could make a hardship on him. There are many hikers who hike the West Ridge Trail, if anybody observed somebody operating a dozer in the area during the time period please contact the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. at 208-476-4521.
