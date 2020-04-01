It was with great excitement that the wall that separated the entry of the Clearwater Memorial Public Library from the circulation desk was torn down last week. It was a surprise to note that the original wall was covered in wallpaper! We have no idea of how old the paper was but it was definitely old!
With that wall down it is easy to imagine how the entryway will be opened up to come into the newly enlarged library.
The foundation board is still working to raise the funds needed for the fourth phase of construction. For patrons who would like to donate, tax-deductible contributions can be sent to CMML Foundation, 139 High Country Lane, Ahsahka, ID 83520.
Phase Three, which has been the enlargement and improvements to the children’s section, is almost complete.
This section includes a small bathroom for the use of our young people, easier to reach bookshelves, and seating and play areas. The new front windows will provide lots of natural lighting.
