There are improvements coming to the local Thrift Store! Volunteers at the store, Kathryn Allen, Mary Palmer, Denise McCormick, Betty McKinzie and Diana Colgan are working on the interior of the main part of the store. This does not include the back of the store where the sorting of donated items is done. The volunteers have been moving items from the front windows and items from shelves that will be cleaned and painted.
Volunteers have also moved all the clothing racks close to the center to allow a painter to put down drop cloths and to paint the walls in the large room along with the front window area. Painting began this Tuesday, June 2.
The floor of the Community Thrift Store will also be refurbished. Volunteers are working with Stephanie Crockett of the Orofino Design Center for the floor improvements. According (Cont from pg 1A)
to Diana Colgan, “No more holes in the floor! We will have a lot of items to move and store as the floor improvement work progresses. June 15 is the starting date for the floor work.”
After all of the store improvements have been completed, all of the items that have been moved will need to be moved again so the Community Thrift Store can reopen.
“We hope everyone will appreciate our efforts in upgrading the Community Thrift Store and look forward to serving and helping our community once all of the much needed work is completed,” Diana reported.
