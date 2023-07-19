Jim Hill is the new Principal at the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy, located in Pierce. In his role, he oversees the daily operations of the academy, ensuring a supportive and disciplined environment for the cadets’ academic needs. With years of experience in education and leadership, Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his position.
Prior to becoming Principal, Jim served as a dedicated educator at the academy, making a positive impact on the lives of the cadets. His passion for soccer led him to coach for the past 25 years, and he currently coaches at Orofino Jr Sr High. Jim’s exceptional coaching skills and dedication to the sport were recognized when he was awarded Soccer Coach of the Year. Beyond soccer, he has also found excitement and relaxation through whitewater rafting, a passion he has pursued for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.