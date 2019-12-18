According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) report, on Friday, Dec. 13, at approximately 5:42 a.m., CCSO, along with Orofino Fire Department and Clearwater County Ambulance responded to a single vehicle accident at mile post 10 on Upper Fords Creek Road, Clearwater County.
The driver and owner of the vehicle, Corey I. Medley, 42, of Lewiston, was driving his silver 2001 Ford F350, when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions.
The vehicle left the roadway on the downhill side of the road rolling onto its passenger side and coming to rest against a tree.
Medley was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino for evaluation. Orofino Body Shop recovered the vehicle.
