It is tough enough for adults to be in the hospital when they understand why it is needed. It is even tougher on children and Idaho Correctional Institution Orofino (ICIO) inmates are reaching out to make that stay a bit easier for patients at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane, WA.
Back in January, the inmates began crocheting afghans for the young patients to comfort and help them feel more at home. The inmate volunteers are a part of the Orofino Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The inmates attend services at ICIO that are offered by the Orofino Ward of the church. They crocheted one to three afghans each week of the project and had over 20 afghans completed by April. The yarn was donated by Relief Society members of the ward and the afghans were stored as they were completed. Additional yarn was brought in to. Russel Ballew, Volunteer Resource Coordinator for the prison. He distributed it to the inmate participants involved in the project.
Relief Society President, Jolene Simpson, recently delivered the afghans to Colleen Fox, Philanthropist Officer for Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital. Fox said the afghans will be given to patients from 4-16 years of age. She was personally touch by such generosity when she had twins who were hospitalized and people they did not even know cared enough to give them blankets. It made it feel “more like home”, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.