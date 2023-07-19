On behalf of the Orofino Farmer’s Market, Jenne Lacey spoke to members of Orofino City Council at their meeting July 11, to provide an update of the first Thursday evening Farmers Market held last month.
Feedback from the downtown businesses, community and vendors indicated a very successful event. Ideas for public restrooms and additional trash receptacles were expressed. Lacey asked the council for permission to extend the market to 8 p.m., which was approved. The next evening Farmers Market will be July 20, and falls on the third Thursday of every month through September.
The new hours will be 4 to 8 p.m., on Johnson Avenue, between College Ave and First Street, which will be closed to parking from 2:30 to 9 p.m. to allow vendors time to set up and take down their booths.
Departmental reports
Administrator Ryan Smathers provided council members the most recent project status update from JUB Engineers.
A survey for the downtown master plan is seeking responses from the community which is accessible through July 23, via the QR code shown above, or by visiting the website, at https://arcg.is/G08Pb0.
An open house was planned for the recently completed skate and bike park to take place July 14.
Later that day, on Friday afternoon, the airport was schedule to be closed for the police department’s Emergency Vehicle Operator’s Course training.
The City had the pre-construction meeting with POE Asphalt July 6 for rehabilitation of the airport’s runways, taxiway and aprons. They are tentatively scheduled to start that project July 24, with a 20 day window for substantial completion. Once the paving is done, it gets a temporary marking. The process requires 30 days to cure, at which time they will return to do the final application.
Hillcrest Aircraft will keep their helicopter staged in the grass area next to their hangar to allow them the ability to respond in the event of fire activity. The remainder of the airport will be closed.
Kids signed up to work with the Youth Conservation Corps will be assisting the City with several projects this next week.
There was no treasurer’s report as Donna Wilson was not in attendance.
Building Official Todd Perry introduced the idea to the council about removing the section regarding laws and regulations for animals within the city from the Police Ordinance, and putting it into Planning and Zoning Ordinance. Perry added that it has been discussed in the past.
Perry noted, “The city has issued special use permits to some people for horses, maybe a sheep or a couple of goats. There is the history that we’ve done that in the past depending on the size and location of the property. But I have come to realize that those animals are prohibited, according to the police ordinance with the exception of cats, dogs and chickens.”
Police Chief Vince Frazier said he didn’t want the city to think that he is against having animals. “We’re a community, not a big city. We support and I believe this Council supports our 4-H programs of Clearwater County, and many of those kids live within the city. We have lots of ground in the city that has been used for that type of purpose.
“The reason I brought it up to Perry was that if we’re going to give those types of permissions, it can’t be the police department’s responsibility. We won’t be the ones to be making sure that there’s X-number of square footage to make the exception. All I can do is enforce the ordinance set in place and say what they can and cannot do.”
The issue will best fit under the Planning and Zoning department and will require a public hearing to change the ordinance, removing the item from the police ordinance.
Perry asked to continue his discussion with P&Z, and ask that they make a recommendation to the council. The commission meets Tuesday, July 18.
Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller stated that his department has been extremely busy, and somewhat overwhelmed to keep up the routine maintenance, with additional projects that seem to appear consistently. Recently, a big sewer issue has been brought to their attention on the upper portion of Johnson Avenue, in which the line is buried 25 feet in the ground.
Miller said he had talked with Josh Russell Excavation, who would be here to look at it and provide a bid. Miller predicted it would be costly but unfortunately, is “just another one of those things we didn’t know about.”
Police Chief Frazier’ announced that Officer Joe Bruegeman has completed the Field Training Officer’s (FTO) program. He’s been accepted and will be attending the federal POST Academy Aug. 24. Frazier noted that the department has remained fairly busy.
The new sidewalks surrounding the police department were poured at last and will hopefully be completed soon.
Currently the city has a tractor and a forklift on the Public Surplus website.
Due to being off the week prior, Water/Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin explained he was spending the week catching up on regulatory paperwork.
Fire Chief Bart Jones informed the council that so far this month they’ve had three fire calls and four rescue calls. The risk of fire danger is becoming more and more extreme as August approaches. Jones said he expects to see major fire restrictions statewide within the next month, with everybody on high alert. Jones added that Orofino Fire Department is well prepared with the tender back in service.
Due to the holiday, there was not a work session scheduled for this month.
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the regular Council meeting held June 27, regular bills plus additional bills and payroll.
Public comment
Ken Harvey asked if the city had considered hiring an animal control officer to help mitigate the dog at large issue. The idea had been discussed at prior council meetings, but due to the additional funding necessary for the position as well as other reasons, it was never pursued.
Harvey also asked if speakers were being utilized during the meeting as he was still unable to hear. Councilman Gladhart was wearing his microphone during the meeting, but Harvey responded that he was still having difficulty hearing. Mayor Sean Simmons assured Harvey he would check the system’s batteries before the next meeting.
Upcoming meetings
Tuesday, July 25, City Council meeting; Tuesday, Aug. 1, Council Work Session ; Tuesday, Aug. 8, City Council meeting.
All meetings are located in Council Chambers at 217 First Street, and begin at 6 p.m.
