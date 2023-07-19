QR Code--City Survey

On behalf of the Orofino Farmer’s Market, Jenne Lacey spoke to members of Orofino City Council at their meeting July 11, to provide an update of the first Thursday evening Farmers Market held last month. 

Feedback from the downtown businesses, community and vendors indicated a very successful event. Ideas for public restrooms and additional trash receptacles were expressed. Lacey asked the council for permission to extend the market to 8 p.m., which was approved. The next evening Farmers Market will be July 20, and falls on the third Thursday of every month through September.

