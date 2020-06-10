Each year in May, the Gold Dust Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) at Orofino Junior Senior High School (OJSHS) has a ceremony in front of the whole school with families invited too. Like so many things this year, it was cancelled. The purpose of the ceremony is to honor the graduating seniors with a medallion that they wear over their gown at graduation. The medallion represents their membership in NHS.
To be a member of NHS you need to have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.7 throughout high school. This is one of the pillars - the scholarship pillar. The other three are: character, leadership and service.
To become a member, students who have a 3.7 or above (and many have a 4.0) submit a resume that shows their leadership and service qualities. They also submit two letters of recommendation from teachers or others who know them well, such as mentors or coaches, who can vouch for their character and other aspects of the four pillars. It is an honor to be in the society.
The ceremony also includes new members joining the society, which is usually sophomores, but it can include juniors and also seniors. They receive a membership pin and are greeted by an existing member. The joining of incoming new members is planned for this fall. Senior Peyton East has already joined virtually and received her pin.
The following students from the Class of 2021 will join in the fall: Macoy Boyer, Molly Madden, and Arie Sween,
Also to join from the Class of 2022: Breyer Boyer, Peyton Cochran, Alia Coil-Defoe, DelRae Harris, Kaycee Hudson, Emmett Lilly, and Riley Schwartz.
Current members who will be greeting them are: Nicholas Ashby, Mattie Drobish, Kaylynn Johnson, Joe Sparano, and Annie Vaage.
This year the president of the NHS was Allyse Waggener. She did a great job. She also is our Valedictorian.
Carter Hasenoehrl served as secretary of the society and also did a great job. He is our Salutatorian.
Two other standouts, where everyone in NHS is a standout with lots of scholarships and awards (too many to enumerate), are José Barajas and Shayla Shuman.
Shuman earned the Top Female Kelli Barnett Award. Barajas was awarded the Vandal Booster Top Male Award. Both are sponsored by the Dr. A.B. Pappenhagen Award for Best Scholar/Athlete.
The graduating members are: Collin Atha, Jose Barajas, Madison Colwell, Peyton East, Cody Glaze, Carter Hasenoehrl, Brigid Hill, Kennedy Howell, Jenna Johnson, Clayton Larsen, Samantha Leidheiser, Stephanie Melton, Logan Schwartz, Shayla Shuman, Jaden Tilley, Lily Voisard and Allyse Waggener.
Orofino High School and Timberline High School graduations will be held Saturday, June 13, by invitation only.
