The community was recently invited to Orofino Junior/Senior High School to view and discuss data that has been collected over the past year for the High Five Community Transformation Grant (CTG) from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
The primary focus of the grant is placed on the community’s youth, their overall activity, and access to healthy foods with the goal of reducing and preventing of obesity.
During the first year of the grant, Blue Cross Foundation sent various consultants to our area involved in collecting all types of information, to include household, education, income, health, obesity, physical activity, and nutrition. The data will be used to inform, guide and track the assets, needs, and challenges within the community.
Some of the facts to come forth were surprising, others we knew existed, but to see the numbers on paper helped to get a better idea of the impact certain factors made in the community.
After a delicious dinner the audience was asked to form small groups to discuss the existing assets and how we could build to expand our current infrastructure. A general consensus throughout the group was connecting present routes and activities via walking/biking trails. Current facilities offer short routes to walk or ride, with spaces in between that are more challenging or dangerous to navigate. Safety was a priority throughout the discussion.
Other topics to receive considerable attention were community gardens. There was discussion about creating a garden at the high school campus, as well as encouraging kids to become more involved with growing and selling at the farmer’s market. Another suggestion was extending the backpack program to the high school, which discreetly sends food home with children who may need to supplement meals over the weekends and during the summer.
It is important to note that the community will be the voice to decide where and how to implement the grant money of $250,000. The experts and consultants continue to work with an impact team to meet monthly.
Ideas raised during the discussion last week will be incorporated into the action plan. The partnerships this community has created continue to flourish working for a shared vision, key projects, policies and other methods of community transformation
Sustainability of the project is another objective of the Community Transformation Grant. The experts will help the community to monitor, manage and support the changes made to keep the momentum going.
More information will be forthcoming as Orofno proceeds with an action plan to be implemented in the next year.
