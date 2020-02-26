If you have been to an event at the Orofino Elementary School gym, you know that it can be difficult to hear and understand presentations or to enjoy musical programs. We would like to change that, by having a professional audio system installed in the gym, along with acoustic treatment.
The result will be improved acoustics in the gym, and a designed audio system that will provide uniform audio to the whole room. The audio system will include the balcony area and the playground area.
Goals:
Reduce the echo in the gym and improve the acoustics of the room.
Provide uniform audio to the gym, including the balcony.
Provide audio to the playground.
These benefits will be enjoyed anytime there is an activity in the gym. We know that music can contribute to a welcoming and soothing environment for students and can improve the quality of activities such as school lunch, daily PE classes, or recess.
Athletic events, musical and theatrical presentations, and any public gathering will all enjoy the benefits of a working sound system.
Our fundraising goal is $41,800, you can help us reach this with your sponsorship. To participate please visit the OES office, or contact Allissa Daniels at 476-4212 for more information.
