Residents, business owners and community leaders of Clearwater County are invited to open community forms seeking to gather information from the public on challenges, hopes and needs facing the area. The events, sponsored by Innovia Foundation and hosted by Clearwater County Economic Development will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Orofino on July 25 at the ManiYac Teen Center, Pierce on July 26 at the Pierce Community Center, Weippe on July 27 at the Weippe Discovery Center and Elk River at City Hall on July 31.

People of all ages, backgrounds and interests are encouraged to attend.

