Residents, business owners and community leaders of Clearwater County are invited to open community forms seeking to gather information from the public on challenges, hopes and needs facing the area. The events, sponsored by Innovia Foundation and hosted by Clearwater County Economic Development will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Orofino on July 25 at the ManiYac Teen Center, Pierce on July 26 at the Pierce Community Center, Weippe on July 27 at the Weippe Discovery Center and Elk River at City Hall on July 31.
People of all ages, backgrounds and interests are encouraged to attend.
The public is welcomed to share ideas large and small on a variety of topics including recreation, transportation, healthcare, housing, youth needs, senior services, business growth and success, workforce, communication, outdoor and indoor spaces, social opportunities and more. This is a chance to be part of shaping the future of the area while ensuring the proud heritage and the people living in Clearwater County are included.
The event will feature large group, small group and individual activities in multiple formats so that everyone is able to share their thoughts in ways they are most comfortable. Free food and beverages will be provided on a first come- first served basis at all of the events.
Following the July events, a series of follow up events will be held in September to share a summary of ideas gathered and resources available to move the goals forward. More information will be available on those events in August.
Clearwater County Economic Development provides the Clearwater County area with free community and business building resources.
