The preliminary hearing for Herman “Les” Eaves has been moved to Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. in Clearwater County.
Eaves is charged with one count of grand theft by embezzlement against Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS). Due to a conflict of interest with the Clearwater County Prosecutor, the case will be handled by Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor, Jessica Uhrig.
Eaves remains free without bail, and will be represented by Public Defender William Fitzgerald.
