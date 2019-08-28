St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics are pleased to announce that Healthy Horizons Weight Loss Support Group will be open to the public on Sept. 3.
Healthy Horizon’s provides help for those dealing with weight issues or obesity.
In the 2003-2004 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) found that 66 percent of Americans are overweight or obese. The consequences are that there are increases in the health complications of Americans from diseases that are affected by being overweight or obese.
These diseases can include diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, coronary artery disease, and metabolic syndrome.
Healthy Horizons was developed to help people with their weight issues and provide health information in a supportive group environment.
If you are looking for a group that meets regularly, has information on healthy recipes, keeps you accountable, and helps you deal with the obstacles that come up along the way then, Healthy Horizons is for you.
“Healthy Horizons has given participants the support and encouragement they need to achieve their goals,” says Joyce Bunt, Registered Dietician and leader of Healthy Horizons. “One of our participants has lost over 100 pounds with the help of the group.”
Healthy Horizons meets the first and third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Kamiah Clinic Waiting Room.
“We are always open to new members and we will help you make a realistic weight loss plan, then help you stick with it,” say Bunt. “We are affordable and convenient.”
“There is a one-time $15 entry fee for the first session, then $5 per subsequent class. Fees are used to help us with supplies and have been shown to help the participant be accountable.
“Healthy Horizons will help with a weight loss plan and provide resources to help participants achieve their goals,” says Bunt. “We seek to achieve a healthy weight rather than extreme weight loss. A healthy weight is the level at which your lab studies improve and you feel better.”
Meetings include a weigh-in (which is seen only by the instructor), activity ideas for beginners, educational topics, and peer group discussion about progress and set-backs. Previous participants have demonstrated successful weight loss!
Contact the Orofino Health Center at 208-476-5777 with any questions and ask for Joyce Bunt, RDN. Or, just come to our meetings, which begin Sept. 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Kamiah Clinic.
