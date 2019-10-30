The Women of St Theresa Catholic Church invite you to the annual Harvest Dinner on Nov. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The dinner is held in the Little Flower Room at the Catholic Church in Orofino. Sausage, two types of sauerkraut, potatoes, salad, rolls, and desserts will be served. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under 6.
Tickets can be bought at the door or purchased in advance by calling 208-476-9501. In addition to the dinner a bake sale and craft sale will be held. Proceeds from this fundraiser help support the many ministries they serve in the community. Please join them for some wonderful food and good conversation.
