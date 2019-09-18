John Larson, with John Larson Logging, purchased the Grand Champion Market Beef, Butch, from Abby Brown at Saturday’s 4-H Livestock Auction for $4 per pound. The auction was part of the Clearwater County Fair.
Cami Henderson is shown with her Reserve Champion Market Beef, Man Eater, purchased by Clay Hesson of Valley Motor Parts, for $2.60 per pound at Saturday’s 4-H Livestock Auction, during the Clearwater County Fair.
Macoy Boyer is shown with Stromedy, the Reserve Champion Market Swine, at Saturday’s Livestock Auction. High bidder was Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics (CVHC). Lenne Bonner, of CVHC, is shown in the photo with Macoy.
Speed Spencer is shown with his Reserve Champion Market Lamb, Johncena, sold to Idaho Forest Group, at the 4-H Livestock Auction. Mike Reggear, with Idaho Forest Group, is shown in the photo. The lamb was purchased for $4.50 per pound.
Photo by Eileen Rowan
Alina Paul is shown with Chief, the Grand Champion Market Lamb at Saturday’s 4-H Livestock Auction. Evan Simpson purchased Chief for $5.75 per pound.
Photo by Eileen Rowan
Al Jones with Riverside Laundry and Car Wash purchased the Grand Champion Market Swine, Busch Heavy, from Breyer Boyer for $4.75 at the 4-H Livestock Auction.
Photo by Eileen Rowan
Photo by Eileen Rowan
Photo by Eileen Rowan
