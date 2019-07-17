The Clearwater County 4-H Cat Show was held June 8.
Five very enthusiastic 4-Hers showed off their cats and their knowledge. Senior showmen were Alia Coil-Defoe and Madison Colwell.
Both earned a blue ribbon with Alia Coil Defoe being reserve senior showman and Madison Colwell being grand senior showman.
Junior showmen were Danielle Brabandt, Brittney Krahn and Savannah Gering.
All earned blue ribbons. Danielle Brabandt was the junior reserve showman and Brittney Krahn was the junior grand showman. Overall, Grand showman for the day was Madison Colwell.
The cat costume class participants were Danielle Brabandt and Brittney Krahn.
They both won blue ribbons for their creative costumes. Excellent job!
