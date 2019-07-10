Tim and Bernadette Straw have been chosen as Grand Marshals for the Clearwater to Elk City Wagon Road Days, July 20 through 21.
Tim was born in Burley, ID to Vinal and Delores Straw. Bernadette was born in Grangeville to Glenn and Betty McLean and has lived in Clearwater all her life. She is the granddaughter of Elmer and Muriel McLean who were early settlers of Clearwater.
Both attended Clearwater School and Clearwater Valley High School.
Bernadette attended Stites School through fourth grade, moving to Clearwater School upon the closure of Stites School. Clearwater seemed like a big school to the Stites children.
Tim and Bernadette were married in September, 1986 and have two daughters, Heidi of Scobey, MT and LaDana of Lewiston. They have three grandchildren.
Bernadette served as Secretary for Clearwater Water district for about 18 years.
Tim now serves on the Board of Directors and has for a number of years.
The Straw’s ranch is about two miles east of Clearwater where Tim has farmed and ranched all of his adult life. Bernadette attended beauty school and worked at several local shops prior to working as an aide in the Kooskia schools for many years. They are both now enjoying living and working at the ranch and waiting for things to slow down a bit.
They say the Clearwater area is the best place in the country to be raised and live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.