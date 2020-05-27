The Orofino Junior/Senior High School graduating class of 2020 may not have a traditional graduation, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t celebrate! In a joint venture, a group of seniors along with art teacher, Mrs. Lundmark, have created character portraits that will be on display around Orofino. The portraits celebrate the strengths and goals of the seniors.
So instead of a hug, feel free to wish the students best of luck on their journeys by signing on the back or front of the portraits. The portraits will be posted in various businesses around town for two weeks before graduation. We’ll make sure that the graduates receive their “hugs” at graduation.
“Many thanks to our generous businesses who agreed to host our portraits.” - S. Lundmark
