Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today the appointment of Jeff McCray as chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission.
“Jeff’s history of success and experience with Idaho business, operations, and community make him uniquely qualified to fill this important role,” Governor Little said. “I have no doubt he will continue to ensure the highest standards of fairness and service at the Tax Commission as he serves as Chairman.”
McCray has worked as Director of Operation at McCain Foods in Burley since 2008. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from University of Washington.
“I am honored to be able to serve the great State of Idaho,” McCray said. “I look forward to continuing the great work Chairman Tom Harris started by embodying the commission’s core values of fairness, accountability, integrity, and respect. I am excited about working with all the people at the Tax Commission to further our vision, captured by the saying, ‘Great People, Helping You, Serving Idaho.’”
“I want to thank Chairman Tom Harris for his years of dedicated service to Idaho,” Governor Little said. “Tom’s leadership has played a major role in the culture of reliability and fairness at the Tax Commission. He will be missed, and I wish him the best in his retirement.”
McCray’s appointment begins Oct. 13.
