Hailey Jean Jackson, granddaughter of longtime resident Gloria Cleto and the late Dr. C.A. Cleto was a candidate in the Miss Philippines USA pageant held July 19-21 in Glendale, CA.
Hailey won the Best in Talent category, playing a violin solo to “Crystallize” by Lindsay Stirling. Hailey was also named one of the 10 finalists in the pageant.
Greeting her after the pageant are her aunts Pinky Sual and Becca Cleto, and Uncle Rey Sual.
