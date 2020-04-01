Many businesses in local communities were forced to shut down abruptly without having time to think about their mail delivery. Typically, a local post office will hold mail for 10 days before beginning to return it to the senders.
On March 28, USPS issued a new emergency policy. The delivery office will now hold mail for 30 days, giving local business owners an opportunity to contact postmasters and make arrangements for the delivery of their mail.
The USPS directive is here https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/pdf/business-closed-hold-mail-03282020.pdf.
Questions to Tonda Rush, tonda@nna.org
