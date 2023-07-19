Chris Bartlett, Deputy Assistant Wildland Fire Warden for the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, was transported via Life Flight from Elk River to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston on July 5. It was later determined he had suffered a cerebral artery stroke.
Since that time, a procedure to relieve swelling on his brain has been performed. He is heavily sedated and on a ventilator. Chris’ two boys and his wife are staying with family in Lewiston to stay close to him.
Several fundraisers have been established to help the Bartlett family. They include:
Donation Cans at Tom’s Tavern, Elk River Lodge & General Store, Log Inn, and Elkspresso Barks & Bugles in Elk River.
An account has been setup at Lewis Clark Credit Union, named “Chris Bartlett Benefit.”
On Friday August 11 - Proceeds from the dinner kick-off for Elk River Days will be donated.
Tom’s Tavern will be donating a portion of their weekly sales to the LCCU account.
Proceeds from cinnamon roll sales at Elkspresso Barks & Bugles are being donated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.