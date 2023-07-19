Chris Bartlett fundraiser

Chris Bartlett is shown with his family

Chris Bartlett, Deputy Assistant Wildland Fire Warden for the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, was transported via Life Flight from Elk River to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston on July 5. It was later determined he had suffered a cerebral artery stroke.

Since that time, a procedure to relieve swelling on his brain has been performed. He is heavily sedated and on a ventilator. Chris’ two boys and his wife are staying with family in Lewiston to stay close to him.

