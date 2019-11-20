On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at 12:30 p.m., there will be a FREE community Thanksgiving meal hosted by St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Orofino Methodist Church.
The meal will take place at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church located at 446 Brown Street, Orofino.
Anyone and everyone is invited! Don’t miss this great celebration of a Thanksgiving meal to share with those you love.
