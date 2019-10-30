The City of Elk River has two City Council seats open, each are for four year terms.
Tena Williams
City Council incumbent, Tena Williams is running for re-election in Elk River. Williams is 44, and employed as a Logistics Manager with Regence Blue Shield. She serves on the Clearwater County Ambulance Service and is a member of the Clearwater Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, Other community involvement includes membership with the Elk River Fire Department Building Committee and the Elk River Days Committee.
Williams has served on the council beginning in 2015, and was nominated council president in 2018.
When asked what assets she will bring to Elk River City Council, Williams writes, “I am a very active member of the community and focused on making Elk River successful. I believe I can continue to represent the community favorably going forward.”
Ricky Trott
Life time resident and incumbent Ricky Trott has served on the Elk River City Council for a number of terms.
Trott is involved with the local food bank. He hopes to continue to serve his community and seeks re-election. “I’ve lived here all my life, I just want to help out,” said Trott, “and do good things for the city.”
Diana Olson
Diana Olson is running for the office of City Council.
Olson purchased her Elk River home in 1992 and has lived in the area permanently since 2003. She is married to David Olson.
Olson retired from Washington State University in 2017 after 26 years in Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.
Olson has attended city council meetings since retiring. She feels she has proven leadership as she was President of the Idaho State Snowmobile Association for three years and on their Board of Directors for 13 years.
During that time she also served as Region Director, Membership Chairman and President Elect. “I feel very confident that I would do my best in representing the residents of Elk River on the City Council.”
Richard Styre
Also seeking a seat on City Council is Richard Styre, 43, who has lived in the area for the past 13 years and is married to Kelly Styre.
Styre is the Systems Administrator, Children’s Activities Coordinator and Co-Director of the Elk River Free Library.
“I will do my best for the people of Elk River in an honest and dignified manner,” said Styre.
