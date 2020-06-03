Amidst packing her belongings as she prepares to leave Moscow and the University of Idaho, and on the evening before her last final prior to graduation, 21 year old Nikki Tran, takes a few minutes to confirm with her hometown paper the news of her recent offer and acceptance of a very promising career with POWER Engineering as an Electrical Engineer in Hailey, ID.
A former graduate of Orofino High School with the Class of 2016, Nikki is the third of four daughters, born to Tran Tuong who is married to Bill Tuong, Nikki’s stepfather. Vivien is the eldest, then Mimi, Nikki, and Lana. Nikki shares how important her family’s support was in her efforts to achieve her goal. “Not everyone is meant to be an engineer. It was hard work, but worth it.”
There are many fields of engineering. How did she know?
It began in math class. Nikki said that many of her teachers here have either retired or moved, but she mentioned three teachers in particular from her education in Orofino, each one, influential in helping her to discover what she loves: Sarah Hill, Sharon Dietrich and Robbin Armstrong.
Nikki shared that while in Mrs. Hill’s class she had seen the announcement for the opportunity to attend a Women in Engineering (WIE) Day offered by the University of Idaho, College of Engineering. “Another student and I stayed overnight in the dorms. We attended the one-day workshop, designed to introduce junior and senior high school students to engineering and computer science concepts. The entire event is hosted, planned, and put on by the U of I students and Women in Engineering.
“The workshop provided ‘hands-on’ opportunities and challenges. It gave us an idea of all the various fields encompassed in engineering and what the U of I had to offer.”
The experience was the catalyst to discovering her chosen field, which incidentally is typically dominated by men. Of all engineers, statistics show only 13 percent are women.
Nikki’s advice to other young women with a dream is to “Know which job you want and go after it. Surround yourself with the support of family and friends on campus, build a network of mentor’s you can rely on.”
She leads by example. She just barely graduates from the University of Idaho in May, and off to work she goes!
When asked what she would be doing more specifically Nikki explained that among many other endeavors, the firm she is going to work for designs electrical transport systems for long distances for maximum energy security and efficiency. As an Electrical Engineer she will be helping with the diagrams for the wiring in the substation.”
“It’s not just about a nine to five job, where often you still bring work home with you. At the end of the day, you want a job you love.”
