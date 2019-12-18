A status hearing was held Dec. 17, in District Court for Herman “Les” Eaves, at Clearwater County Courthouse with the Honorable Gregory FitzMaurice presiding.
The complaint filed against Eaves April 23, 2019, alleges one count of grand theft by embezzlement, in excess of $1,000 while serving as the Clearwater County Ambulance Director. The complaint specifically alleges over $30,000 to have been taken from Clearwater County Ambulance Service between Jan. 1, 2015 and July 31, 2018.
Due to a conflict of interest with the prosecutor of Clearwater County, Nez Perce Prosecutor Jessica Uhrig will be handling the case and attended Tuesday via conference call. Eaves is represented by Attorney William Fitzgerald,
Eaves is scheduled to appear in Nez Perce County on Friday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., for mediation.
