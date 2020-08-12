Don Ebert was appointed the new Fish and Game Commissioner for the Clearwater Region on June 17 of this year by Governor Brad Little. A reception was held at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, Aug. 8, providing an opportunity for friends and supporters old and new to chat with the new commissioner.
Several outfitters and quite a few business owners were in attendance as well as Idaho Wildlife Federation, Game Bird Foundation. Northern Whitetails Forever, Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Trappers Associative
Ebert thanked those in attendance and explained he had experienced first-hand how small businesses in the area are tied to decisions made by IDFG. He said he believed his many years of previous public service will help guide him in making decisions in the new Commissioner’s position.
Ebert pledged to do his very best and encouraged those with concerns to feel free to contact him.
