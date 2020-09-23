Fire Chief Jon Hoyt, for Orofino Fire Department (OFD) described the last time the department’s brush truck responded to a call during the Whitetail Loop Fire. With assistance, the 1987 Chevy 3500 truck made it back into town, but was promptly parked at Station 3, and officially retired at the special called City Council meeting Sept.15.
Hoyt has addressed the need for updating the department’s equipment to the Council as much of the equipment and vehicles have served long past their recommended 20 years life expectancy for firefighting equipment to be in compliance with the NFPA Standards. (These are the standards to specify requirements for the organization and deployment of fire suppression operations, emergency medical operations, and special operations to the public by volunteer and combination fire departments to protect citizens and the occupational safety and health of fire department employees.)
Hoyt explained that the brush truck is primarily used in rural areas as many roads are steep and narrow and will not accommodate the size or weight of a structure engine to access the fire. The city owns two brush trucks and typically sends both to wildfires. Given the last trip, Hoyt voiced his unwillingness to send his firefighters out in a rig that is unreliable.
As fires burned in every direction of Orofino, and one less brush truck, City Administrator Ryan Smathers and Treasurer Donna Larson search nationwide on the internet and came up with three possible options for replacements. The pros and cons of each vehicle were noted and discussed. One vehicle was located in New York, another in North Carolina, adding the cost of bringing the vehicle here, one of the vehicles was already eight years old,
Councilman Jon Isbelle asked how soon the replacement was needed. If the city could get by for a few more months, he recommended waiting to purchase until closer to the end of the year as many businesses update their vehicles every two years. Perhaps the city could find a good deal on a truck then possibly even a diesel engine, which he believed lasted longer.
Hoyt confirmed that he would be fine with that option as well, it would take some time, but he was hoping to gradually bring the department vehicles and equipment to date. In the meantime the department would strip the old brush truck of all the lights, the box, tank and hose wheel to install on the new chassis when it arrives. The topic is tabled pending further notice.
Until a replacement can be found, Hoyt stated the department will use Engine 51 (the shorter engine) and Brush Truck 59. They are also able to utilize the Recue truck with a few modifications if necessary. “We will still be able use our other equipment if we have to, in order to make ends meet, but it would mean not having a rescue unit available in the event another call came in as it would be out fighting fires.”
